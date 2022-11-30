Holy ride, Batman.

The Batmobile from the 1989 "Batman" and 1992 "Batman Returns" movies is up for sale.

The superhero's ride was an official prop from the Tim Burton-directed films, which starred Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

According to a listing by the Pennsylvania-based Classic Auto Mall, the car was used as a prop for the Batman Returns ride at a New Jersey Six Flags after it was retired from the Batman franchise. It was then purchased by an avid movie car collector.

A far cry from the original George Barris creation from the 1966 television series, the Batmobile was designed by conceptual illustrator Julian Caldow and built by a special effects team in England using molded fiberglass.

This exotic machine features fenders of a Daytona Prototype racer, a large jet engine turbine mounted in the center, bat-style fins, a wraparound window and a closed cockpit design that accommodates the 3 passengers.

But, while the glossy exterior conveys a superhero's whip, it's still very much a movie prop powered by an electric motor with a top speed of about 25 mph to 30 mph.

The backseat also includes a steering wheel, which during filming of the movies was used by a stunt driver to control the vehicle while Keaton acted.

The seller is asking $1.5 million for this one-of-kind ride. For more information on the Batmobile, or to schedule an in-person visit at their Morgantown showroom, contact Classic Auto Mall.