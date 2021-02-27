Man Who Targeted At Least 4 Conn. EMS Agencies With Molotov Cocktails in Custody: Police

Officials have arrested the man they believe is responsible for targeting at least four Connecticut EMS agencies with Molotov cocktails Saturday night.

Richard White, 37, of Torrington, was arrested after police obtained a warrant on third degree arson and burglary charges.

Old Saybrook Police

White fled the state and was located in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m., according to officials. Pennsylvania State Police has White in custody at this time, troopers said.

He is an EMT for the state of Connecticut, according to Old Saybrook police.

Old Saybrook police confirm the Hunter's Ambulance facility in that town was among the targets.

Officials said a burglary occurred at the facility and he then threw a Molotov cocktail inside.

“This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives," said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A. Spera. “Our officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants in an effort to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody.”

State police officials also confirmed they are investigating an intentionally set fire in Roxbury.

The state police fire and explosion investigation unit were requested to 27 North St., also known as the Roxbury Firehouse, according to state police.

Troopers said the Roxbury arson is related to similar incidents in Old Saybrook and Meriden.

While all this was happening, the state office of emergency services had alerted other EMS operations around the state to enhance security.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Troopers haven't released information on exactly how many fires were reported statewide.

As of right now, White is only facing charges in Old Saybrook.

Police said there was another report of a fire on 7 Blackville Rd. in Washington. Officials said it is unknown at this time if this incident is connected to the others.