NY Man Who Threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

A New York man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., 56, of Addison, a village southwest of Ithaca, was sentenced Friday on his plea of guilty in November to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and being a felon in possession of firearms, NBC News reports.
He was arrested in April for the call to Omar's office on March 21.
During the call, Carlineo asked about the Muslim Brotherhood, called the lawmaker a "terrorist" and said, "Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull," the prosecutor's office said. Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.
