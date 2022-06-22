Nursing Home Owner Whose Residents Suffered in Ida Arrested

Bob Glynn Dean Jr., 68, faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice

By Kevin Mcgill

Electrical workers ride through marsh in a marsh buggy to restore power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Houma, La., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Louisiana terrain presents special challenges like just getting out to some of the areas where power poles and lines need to be fixed. In some areas lines thread through thick swamps that can only be accessed by air boat or specialized equipment like a marsh buggy. Linemen don waders to climb into chest-high muddy waters also home to alligators and water moccasins.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes whose residents suffered in squalid conditions after being evacuated to a warehouse as Hurricane Ida approached last year was arrested on Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced.

Bob Glynn Dean Jr., 68, faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice, the attorney general said in a news release.

In the days after Ida hit, last Aug. 29, the state reported the deaths of seven people who had been evacuated to the warehouse in the town of Independence. Five were classified as storm-related deaths. State and federal officials described miserable conditions at the warehouse, with some bedridden residents on floor mattresses crying for help and some with full diapers.

The power went out in the critical care unit. The winds were howling. But still, the staff at Thibodaux Health System in Louisiana were able to care for the coronavirus patients as Hurricane Ida damaged the state. CEO Greg Stock talks about how the hospitals held up.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Online booking records show that Dean was in custody Wednesday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish. His attorney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In the news release, Landry said Dean billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care at the warehouse “and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement.”

Dean had already lost the state licenses for his seven facilities after moving hundreds of residents to a poorly equipped warehouse as Ida approached. In May, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was prohibiting Dean from receiving federal funding, including Medicare.

U.S. & World

gas prices 11 hours ago

Biden Proposes 3-Month Federal Gas Tax Holiday, Urges States to Do the Same

Kraft 2 hours ago

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Reveals New Name and Box Design. But Will Fans Notice?

Ida blasted ashore last August as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into a major industrial corridor. Ida’s landfall with 150 mph- (240 kph-) winds marked the first time in recorded history that a state got back-to-back years of 150 mph winds or more.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us