About 8,800 countertop nugget ice makers were recalled last week after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found they pose a laceration hazard.

The CPSC said it received 263 reports of the metal blade in the Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Maker falling off, dropping small pieces of metal into the ice basket.

No injuries were reported to the commission.

The product, with model number GIMN-1102, was sold exclusively on Amazon.com between January 2022 and July 2022 cost about $300 to $400.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the ice maker, the CPSC said in its recall notice.

The ice makers are stainless steel with a white, black or blue exterior top. They come with an ice basket, ‎ice scooper and a water inlet hose.

Users can contact the product’s distributor, Far Success Trading Limited, to get instructions to disable the ice maker and get a free replacement.

Users should send a photo of the product label on the back of their ice maker to “replacement@gevi.com.”