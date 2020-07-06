New Jersey

NJ Transit Rail Service Resumes, Summer Camps Open After COVID-19 Pause

New Jersey's road to recovery took a step forward Monday with summer camps, summer school and New Jersey Transit ramping up.

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Transit on Monday resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also back Monday were youth day camps, in-person summer school and school graduation ceremonies, capped at 500 people and required to be outside.

NBC10's Pamela Osborne reports on the rules aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus as outdoor graduations are allowed in New Jersey starting Monday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had earlier announced the reopening as part of Stage 2, of three. Before the Fourth of July holiday, nearly a dozen different sectors reopened, though with limited capacity. They include: amusement parks, aquariums, boardwalk arcades, bowling alleys, casinos, libraries and museums.

Rail riders and NJ Transit workers must wear masks under the governor's reopening mandate.

After being hit hard earlier in the pandemic, New Jersey's coronavirus trends have continued to head in the right direction, while other states are seeing cases spike again.

There have been more than 173,000 positive cases in New Jersey, with a confirmed death toll of 13,355 entering Monday. There are 1,854 other fatalities that officials say likely stemmed from COVID-19.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

Virus Updates: Disparities in Testing; Minn. Health Board Probes Sen. Over ‘Reckless' COVID-19 Advice

NASCAR 2 hours ago

Trump Lashes Out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace Over Flag, Rope

Watch Live: Gov. Murphy will address the coronavirus response in his state at a 1 p.m. Monday news conference.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicPhil MurphyNJ Transit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us