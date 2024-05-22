The owner of a New Jersey gym that violated COVID protocols and faced more than 80 charges and summons after opening amid the pandemic, in violation of requirements set by Gov. Phil Murphy, has seen all of the charges dropped.

In an interview with NBC10's Brian Sheehan, Frank Trumbetti of Williamstown, who initially co-owned Atilis Gym in Bellmawr with Ian Smith of Delanco Township, said all the charges he and Smith faced -- including opening a non-essential business amid the pandemic, creating a public nuisance and related charges -- were dropped on Tuesday.

"It’s just been a long time coming," Trumbetti said.

Trumbetti said that a judge dropped all charges and 80 summons that the owners faced after they opened amid the pandemic.

The court's decision comes nearly four years after the pair was arrested and charged for defying New Jersey's state order that prohibited businesses that were deemed non-essential, from operating at the height of the pandemic.

The gym initially closed in March of 2020 due to this regulation. However, it reopened two months later -- and remained open -- despite repeated court orders for the gym to shutdown.

"1,528 days ago, they actually shut us down, asked for 14 days to flatten the curve," Trumbetti recalled. "When we opened up, we felt like we were doing something to help people.”

Trumbetti said that the ruling was made on April 24th, however the state had a week to appeal. Now, that week has passed.

“It’s a big relief because it’s been held over our heads for over four years and now at least I don’t have to worry coming at me for that," Trumbetti said.

The charges were the first in what was a long-running dispute that's played out mostly in verbal sparring between New Jersey officials, including Gov. Murphy, and the two co-owners. At one point, the gym was shutdown by the state's health department, as well.

“I took it upon myself because everything I’ve worked for and how you gonna tell me I can’t go to work but I need to pay my bills? I mean, we didn’t qualify for any of the PPE money," argued Trumbetti in discussing his decision to push back against the shutdown order.

Overall, Trumbetti said his gym paid about $269,000 in fines and court fees before the charges were ultimately dropped.

But, he said, his fight isn't over yet.

“I want someone to be held accountable for it, what they’ve done. Because everything that we said from day one has been validated," he said.

NBC10 has reached out to courts as well as the Attorney General's Office for comment on this case. However, these offices have not returned a request for comment.

