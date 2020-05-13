New Jersey

Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, NJ Expands Online Services for Drivers, Again

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has added more vehicles to the online registration services being offered amid the COVID-19 outbreak

By Dan Stamm

Need to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration in New Jersey? Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has MVC offices closed, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission has put many of its services online.

On Tuesday, the state tweeted the list of online service available – included are driver’s license renewals, vehicle registrations, lost licenses, suspension restorations, address changes and more.

The new services offered this week as the coronavirus closure of physical offices continued included the expansion of the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements to include four-year commercial trailers, ATVs and commuter vans.

“We recognize that extended agency closures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have caused a hardship for many of our customers,’’ MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “While these closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Commission has worked diligently on multiple fronts to offset these hardships, including the addition of key online services.’’

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Judge Releases 2 Immigrants; LA County Reopens Beaches

Breonna Taylor 3 hours ago

Family of Louisville Woman Killed by Police Hires Civil Rights Attorney

The new registration additions now add about 50,000 transactions to those that can be completed online, the MVC said.

A full list of available services are on the MVC’s website.

New Jersey’s expansion of online driver services came on the same week that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced people could renew driver’s licenses online.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us