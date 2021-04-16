Multiple People Shot at Indianapolis FedEx Facility; Suspect Dead

Multiple people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday night and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference early Friday morning.

The victims have been transported to local hospitals. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

The suspect appears to have "taken his own life" and there is no active threat, police said.

FedEx released a statement to NBC News early Friday morning.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," it read. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She's fine, she's in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.