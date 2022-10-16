halloween candy

More Trick, Less of a Treat: The Worst Halloween Candy Ranked

By Jacob Reyes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

On Halloween night, trick or treating wasn't just a night out dressed up in the year's trending costume. No, trick or treating is a mission to find the good stuff, the full-size chocolate bars or big box of sour gummies. Yet somehow, someway, many adults don't get the memo and instead, hand out what can only be described as a disappointment.

Compiled by CandyStore.com, the worst Halloween candy ranked is not surprising and may bring back spooky memories from Halloween past.

HALLOWEEN

Halloween Oct 15

No, You Don't Need to Worry About Drugs in Your Kids' Halloween Candy. Here's Why

halloween candy Oct 14

Health and Halloween: How to Combat the Negatives of Candy

Take a look and see what "treats" made the list.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

10. Good & Plenty

9. Black Licorice

8. Tootsie Rolls

7. Mary Janes

6. Smarties

5. Wax Coke Bottles

4. Necco Wafers

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

2. Candy Corn

1. Circus Peanuts

Are you also surprised to see candy corn? Did your least favorite candy make the list? Or did a treat you actually enjoy grab a spot?

This article tagged under:

halloween candyHalloweencandytrick-or-treat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us