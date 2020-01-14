Michael Flynn Moves to Withdraw Guilty Plea After DOJ Flips on Prison Time

Attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday filed papers to withdraw his guilty plea after the government indicated it would no longer pursue a lenient sentence against him.

The Justice Department, in a reversal of its original position, recommended earlier this month that Flynn be sentenced for up to six months of prison time in a case that began with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The filing by Flynn now needs the judge to sign off on the withdrawal of his appeal. It is possible that the judge could reject his motion and the guilty plea stands.

