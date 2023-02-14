Here's What's on the Menu at Toadstool Cafe Inside Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World

After exploring and playing the interactive games at Universal Studios Hollywood's new Super Nintendo World, you'll want to power-up your appetite.

The land's signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, is shaped like a giant red-capped mushroom and the inside features "larger-than-life mushroom décor and iconic green pipes."

Toadstool Cafe at Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World is shaped like a giant red-capped mushroom. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

The eatery is helmed by Chef Toad himself, and the menu's offerings are based on memorable Nintendo characters -- Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more.

Take a look at some of the menu items and prices below.

Starters & Salads

Piranha Plant Caprese - Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, asparagus, and basil pesto served with mixed greens, shaved radish, and apple vinaigrette. (Price: $12.99) | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

Super Star chicken salad - Romaine and cabbage mix, grape tomatoes and mushrooms tossed in creamy mushroom truffle dressing topped with parmesan Super Star, star croutons and grilled chicken. (Price: $14.99) | Photo credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Main Menu

The Luigi burger contains grilled chicken, basil pesto, Swiss cheese, green pepper and spinach. It's served on a brioche bun topped with a tiny green hat and comes with a side of truffle French fries. (Price: $16.99) | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

The Mario burger is an all beef patty topped with bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries. (Price: $16.99) | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

Desserts

The Princess Peach cupcake is a raspberry filled Funfetti cupcake with buttercream frosting and topped with a Princess Peach chocolate crown. (Price: $9.99) | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

? Block Tiramisu - Tiramisu layered with coffee soaked lady fingers topped with cocoa powder and chocolate power-up. (Price: $9.99) | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

Kids Meal (Ages 9 and Under)

The Mario mini burger adventure set is a pint-sized version of the regular sized Mario burger. The cheeseburger comes with truffle French fries, corn on cob, broccoli and a coin cookie. (Price: $14.99) | Photo credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Click here to view the full Toadstool Cafe menu.

Universal Studios and NBCUniversal Local TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.