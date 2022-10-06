McDonald's

McDonald's Confirms Return of Iconic Halloween Pails After Ghosting Fans

The world's largest hamburger chain revealed the collectible buckets will be available starting Oct. 18 and will continue until Halloween, while supplies lasts

After weeks of ghosting fans, McDonald's finally confirmed it will bring back its popular Happy Meal treat known as Halloween Pails for the spooky season.

The world's largest hamburger chain revealed the collectible buckets will be available nationwide starting Oct. 18 and will continue until the haunted holiday or while supplies lasts.

The Halloween trio known as McBoo, MbPunk'n and McGoblin was first introduced in 1986 and continued for roughly 30 years before the tradition was buried.

Despite whispers in the lead-up to October, McDonald's has avoided confirming the buckets' resurrection -- until now.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Chicago-based chain also announced it is "serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside," revealing that fans have used them to pot plants or to accessorize.

It marks the second Happy Meal announcement in recent weeks for McDonald's.

U.S. & World

New York 15 mins ago

Biden to Mark IBM's $20 Billion Investment With NY Democrats in Tight Races

breast cancer awareness month 41 mins ago

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here Are the Early Signs to Watch For

Last week, the chain started serving Happy Meals for adults.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sMcDonald’shalloween bucketshalloween pail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us