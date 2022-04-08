‘Shopping Mall' of Drugs Found at Connecticut Restaurant, Police Say

Police found what they described as a “shopping mall” of drugs while investigating a Hartford restaurant.

Hartford police and several other agencies responded to 451 Franklin Ave. and served a warrant just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

During a news conference Friday, police said the business had been charging a cover fee and inside they found tables of narcotics set up like a market.

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana, as well as several other drugs, THC edibles and candy bars, guns and more, were seized after the investigation into the sale of illegal drugs at a local business.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at around $500.000.

Eight people were arrested and Hartford police said four firearms, more than $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC and 50 bottles of “Lean” were seized.

Members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division, the C4 Division, F.B.I. Task Force, South Street Crimes Unit, area Community Service Officers, CT State Police Task Force and the Department of Revenue Services were involved in the investigation.

Police continue to investigate and they are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford police department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).