Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend: How to see the shooting stars

You will have something to look forward to in the sky heading into the weekend.

The annual Leonid meteor shower is set to peak early Saturday, offering people the chance to see bright and possibly colorful shooting stars in the predawn hours.

While not the most active meteor shower of the year, the Leonids can still produce around 15 shooting stars per hour under clear conditions. The crescent moon also sets in the evening this weekend, which should make for dark skies that are not washed out by bright moonlight.

To spot the meteors, NASA recommends you head outside at around midnight. As with any meteor shower, it’s best to choose a viewing spot that is well away from streetlights or other forms of light pollution. Then, be prepared to settle in and get comfortable, which could mean bundling up against chilly, mid-November temperatures.

The meteors will appear to stream in all directions from the constellation Leo, which rises in the east after midnight this month. You should orient yourself toward the east, choosing a vantage point with a wide open view of the sky.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.