Lawyer for Ye dismisses ‘dystopian' claims about Donda Academy, asks judge to dismiss suit

A lawyer for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from former teachers at his private Southern California Christian school, saying in court documents filed this week that depictions of Donda Academy as a “dystopian institution designed to satisfy Ye’s idiosyncrasies” were false.

“None of it is true and the allegations do a disservice to the Donda Academy’s current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience,” attorney Gregory Suhr said in a filing Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The allegations were included in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed in April by two former teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, who claimed they were fired in retaliation for reporting code violations.

A third former teacher was added to the lawsuit this month. The former teachers described a troubling picture of the Southern California school, claiming there were no janitorial services or medical staff and that forks, jewelry and clothes that weren’t black or designed by Ye were banned.

Lawyers for Donda Academy have not responded to requests for comment. In a court filing last month, they described the suit as “fatally uncertain, ambiguous, and unintelligible.”

