Live video from NBC 5 will appear in the video player above.

A massive fire at a plastics facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, that can be seen for miles is likely to continue burning for days and could knock out electricity in the area for some time, firefighters said Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

At about midnight, an overhanging power line fell onto plastic sheeting in a storage facility at the Poly-America manufacturing plant in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive, said Bill Murphy, Assistant Chief with the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The materials ignited and spread throughout the storage area, an area about 300 yards wide, Murphy said. One rail car exploded and supporting towers for electricity lines are expected to collapse under the heat of the flames. At least three of Poly-America's freight rail cars had caught fire, Murphy said.

In an update more than eight hours after the fire began, Murphy told reporters the fire was contained to one area of the factory complex and would be allowed to burn itself out -- which could take days.

People with respiratory issues are urged to avoid the area and stay indoors because the plume of smoke could cause throat irritation. Air quality samples will be taken in the area, Murphy said.

Supplies of fuel and foam fire retardant were a significant concern for fire crews at the scene, which included firefighters from Irving, Dallas, Cedar Hill and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Officials from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth were also assisting.

People who live in the area reported sporadic power outages. Murphy said Oncor was quick to shut off the electricity in the lines above the fire and power was rerouted around it. Murphy said a "domino effect" was possible when the power line towers collapse at the factory site and others towers in the area could be pulled down as a result.

NBC 5's Alanna Quillen reported hearing intermittent popping sounds at the scene of the fire, which could be seen from miles away and its smoke plume detected on NBC 5's S-Band Radar.

NBC 5 viewers as far as Haslet and Aledo emailed pictures and videos of the smoke plume to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Poly-America is the world's largest producer of polyethylene construction film and trash bag manufacturer in the United States, according to the company's website.

Murphy said 60 mph winds from Sunday night's cold front possibly damaged the electricity wires that fell and sparked the fire, though that has not yet been officially determined.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.