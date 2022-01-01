Keechant Sewell

Keechant Sewell Sworn in as NYPD's First Female Police Commissioner

“I’m privileged to be here and ready to work," Sewell tweeted after the ceremony

Keechant Sewell
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

As she was sworn in late Saturday Keechant Sewell made history, becoming the first female commissioner of the New York Police Department since it was founded 176-years ago.

"This oath reflects my deep commitment to our great city — and the individuals who are ranked as New York’s Finest," Sewell, 49, tweeted after the ceremony the city's police headquarters. "I’m privileged to be here and ready to work!"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sewell became the 45th police commissioner of the nation’s largest police force after serving as chief of detectives in the Nassau County Police Department where she was based for 25 years.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

NYPD Dec 15, 2021

Meet Keechant Sewell, the First Black Woman to Lead the NYPD

Dec 16, 2021

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to Focus on Guns, Low-Level Crime

New York Dec 16, 2021

One-On-One With the NYPD's Next Commissioner

This article tagged under:

Keechant SewellNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us