Keechant Sewell Sworn in as NYPD's First Female Police Commissioner

As she was sworn in late Saturday Keechant Sewell made history, becoming the first female commissioner of the New York Police Department since it was founded 176-years ago.

"This oath reflects my deep commitment to our great city — and the individuals who are ranked as New York’s Finest," Sewell, 49, tweeted after the ceremony the city's police headquarters. "I’m privileged to be here and ready to work!"

Sewell became the 45th police commissioner of the nation’s largest police force after serving as chief of detectives in the Nassau County Police Department where she was based for 25 years.

I’m truly honored to be the 45th New York City Police Commissioner. This oath reflects my deep commitment to our great city – and the individuals who are ranked as New York’s Finest. I’m privileged to be here and ready to work! pic.twitter.com/69ns4zOYfD — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 1, 2022

