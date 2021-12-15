Meet Keechant Sewell, the First Black Woman to Lead the NYPD

Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday named Keechant Sewell as the next NYPD commissioner, making her the first Black woman to lead the country's largest police department.

After current head of the police department Dermot Shea retires at the end of the year, Sewell will oversee New York City's 35,000 officers, a police force approximately a thousand times larger than her previous post on Long Island, where she served as the Nassau County chief of detectives since September 2020.

"She not only brings a diverse set of experiences to this moment, but the emotional intelligence needed to lead at this challenging but hopeful time in our city," Adams said in a video posted online early Wednesday.

Sewell beat out several candidates, including former Seattle top cop Carmen Best, who said in a statement that she was "honored to have been a finalist and will remain focused on charting the future of public safety," before congratulating Sewell.

Sewell, a 22-year police veteran in Nassau County, is well-liked in her department, sources said. She has previously held numerous leadership posts ranging from heading major cases to hostage negotiation.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, had long promised to hire a woman as commissioner. Other candidates that made his shortlist included Philadelphia Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, former Newark chief Ivonne Roman and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes.

"The mayor felt very comfortable with [Sewell], and that's truly the best way to do this," said former New York State Homeland Security Secretary Michael Balboni, who knows Adams and Sewell's records in Nassau. "She's pretty apolitical. She does her job. She leads her team of detectives and she's mission-focused."

President of the Police Benevolent Association Patrick Lynch, who has often been openly critical of current Mayor Bill de Blasio and his handling of the police force, on Tuesday welcomed Sewell "to the second-toughest policing job in America."

"The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street," Lynch said. His statement went on to say that officers have "passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal."

Sewell will begin her new job when Adams takes office Jan. 1.

She will be just the third Black person to run the NYPD after Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s. She will inherit a police department in flux. The NYPD has struggled to keep crime down a few years after achieving record lows.

The rise, particularly in shootings and killings, is part of a national trend in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but police officials have also blamed state reforms that eliminated pretrial detention for many charges. There is little evidence that the reforms have resulted in more crime.

Adams, the cofounder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that sought criminal justice reform and spoke out against police brutality, has pledged new strategies to fight crime, including the return of foot patrols.