Simone Biles

Judge Dismisses Murder Charges Against Simone Biles' Brother

Moments after the judge issued her ruling, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!"

In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Tevin Biles-Thomas, left, shown on a video monitor, listens to his arraignment with public defender Alonda Bush from the Cuyahoga County jail as the hearing is held in Common Pleas Court in Cleveland. Biles-Thomas is accused of killing three people at a New Year's Eve party in 2018 and is the older brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
AP Photo/Phil Long

A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.

Moments after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg issued her ruling that acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!" Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was identified as one of the victims' mothers by Joseph Patituce, a defense attorney for Biles-Thomas, according to reporting from NBC News. Patituce said Synenberg’s ruling paid “incredible attention” to the evidence presented and that the state failed to prove its case, but they understood the pain for the families who lost their loved ones.

U.S. & World

Israel 15 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Sites, First Since Cease-Fire

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Newly Released Emails Show Trump Pressured DOJ to Challenge Election Results, House Oversight Says

“We don’t fault the victim’s family. This was a horrible event,” Patituce said. “We don’t fault the victim’s family for acting out.”

Defense lawyers had sought the judge's ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. They said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and thatno witnesses testified that they saw Biles-Thomas shoot.

Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, has maintained his innocence. His first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.

Authorities have said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party in 2018. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

Simone Biles has said on Twitter that she was struggling with her brother’s arrest and that her heart ached for the victims and their families.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Simone BilesOhio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us