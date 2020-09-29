Woman Accused of Trying to Kidnap Joe Montana's 9-Month-Old Granddaughter Pleads Not Guilty

Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a woman who allegedly tried to snatch NFL legend Joe Montana's 9-month-old granddaughter from a Malibu home.

Sodsai Predpring Dalzell, 39, pleaded not guilty to one count each of attempted kidnapping of a child under 14 and first-degree residential burglary with a person present, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020

Montana flagged down deputies from the sheriff's Lost Hills station about 5 p.m. Saturday. He told them his 9-month-old grandchild had been sleeping in a playpen in the living room when an unknown woman entered the home in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, removed the baby and walked upstairs with the child in her arms.

"Mr. Montana and his wife Jennifer confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild. A tussle ensued, and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms,'' according to a sheriff's statement.

Deputies found Dalzell nearby and arrested her. She's being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The 64-year-old Montana tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon, saying, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.''

The sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station is asking anyone with information regarding the attempted kidnapping to call them at 818-878-1808. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online here.