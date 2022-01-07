US Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month

Pence has walked a tightrope on the fallout from the Capitol riot

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The head of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot indicated Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence this month to voluntarily meet with lawmakers.

"I think you could expect that before the month's out," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told NPR in an interview. "Our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A committee aide later told NBC News that Thompson's remarks “indicate that the Select Committee is contemplating issuing an invitation to the former Vice President some time this month."

It was a busy year for federal agents, with over 700 people arrested since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks down the numbers and talks about the aftermath of the day, and President Joe Biden's fiery speech that was unlike his usual self.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 21 hours ago

Supreme Court's Conservative Majority Skeptical of Biden's Workplace Vaccine Rule

In Memoriam 12 hours ago

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

US Capitol RiotDonald TrumpMike PenceBennie Thompson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us