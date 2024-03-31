Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery

The justice minister, a close confidant, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 25, 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the Israeli leader will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the Israeli leader will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia.

Netanyahu's office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup, and that the prime minister will be under full anesthesia and unsconcious for the procedure.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close confidant who also holds the title of deputy prime minister, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation, the office said.

US & World

news Mar 26

‘An extraordinary thing': U.S. break with Israel on UN cease-fire vote triggers Netanyahu rage

Israel-Hamas War Mar 18

Netanyahu agrees to send Israeli officials to Washington to discuss prospective Rafah operation

Israel-Hamas War Mar 18

Netanyahu snaps back against growing US criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel's nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.

Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us