caught on camera

‘Help me, he has a gun!': Ring video captures apparent kidnapping in Florida

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ring video captured cries for help during what police are calling an attempted kidnapping in Miami Sunday morning.

According to police the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday at SW 32nd Avenue and SW 7th Street in Miami.

A man told police he was meeting a woman for breakfast when 56-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez allegedly walked up behind him, grabbed him around the neck and held a gun while he attempted to force him into a vehicle.

Vladimir Rodriguez
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Ring video footage captured the moment you hear the victim scream to bystanders "help me, he has a gun!"

All three people involved in the incident told police the gun went off during the incident, but no one was injured.

Rodriguez told police he had followed the woman to get her location when he saw her hugging the victim. After a shot was fired, the victim started a physical altercation with Rodriguez where he got hit in the face lips and ribs.

U.S. & World

California 11 mins ago

Cost of confession: California restaurant to pay $140K in damages after using fake priest to spy on employees

summer 1 hour ago

Summer solstice 2023: What to know about the first day of summer

Following the altercation, Rodriguez and the woman fled the scene together.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on $19,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraMiamigunsKidnapping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us