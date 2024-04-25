Haiti

Haiti's Prime Minister resigns amid growing violence in the country

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence.

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.

The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti’s spiraling crisis.

