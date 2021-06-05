AIDS

Forty Years After First Documented AIDS Cases, Survivors Reckon With ‘Dichotomy of Feelings'

On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a now-historic report about five "active homosexuals" with a rare pneumonia.

Act Up Protest At FDA
Catherine McGann/Getty Images

For Eric Sawyer, the 40th anniversary of the first scientific report that described AIDS as a new disease brings up “a dichotomy of feelings.”

When Sawyer, who was living in New York, first began exhibiting symptoms of HIV in 1981, he said he was urged by his friend, the late activist and playwright Larry Kramer, to begin seeing “a doctor who's also gay, who is seeing patients with this disease.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That same year, across the country, a young physician named Michael Gottlieb and his colleagues at UCLA wrote in an official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report about patients diagnosed with a lung infection common in what would come to be called AIDS.

U.S. & World

D-Day 5 hours ago

D-Day Spirit of Remembrance Lives On, Despite the Pandemic

Minnesota 4 hours ago

Protest Erupts Again Over Man Killed by Minnesota Deputies

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AIDSCDC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us