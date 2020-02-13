Former US Attorney Who Oversaw Roger Stone Case Resigns

Jessie Liu, a former U.S. attorney who oversaw federal prosecutions in the District of Columbia, including the Roger Stone prosecution, resigned from the Trump administration on Wednesday, two days after President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew her nomination for a senior Treasury Department post, NBC News reports.

Liu had supervised the prosecution of several cases inherited from Special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference into the 2016 election. Among those prosecuted under Liu’s watch were Stone, 2016 deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Liu was moved from the U.S. attorney's office after Trump nominated her to serve as the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a top position overseeing economic sanctions.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com