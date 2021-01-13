Capitol Riot

Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Capitol Riot

The real estate brokerage firm where Keller worked said in a statement Wednesday he was no longer with the company

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was charged in a federal D.C. court Wednesday over his alleged participation in last week's insurrection a the U.S. Capitol.

Keller, 38, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

video posted on Twitter by a Townhall Media reporter showed Keller inside the Capitol with a group of President Donald Trump's supporters. In the video, the crowd pushed against police officers who were trying to clear the Rotunda.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Latest Updates: Trump Impeached for 2nd Time

Justin Timberlake 8 hours ago

Tom Hanks to Host Star-Studded Virtual Celebration for Biden Inauguration

Keller was seen wearing a jacket with the letters "USA" on the back.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotWashington D.C.U.S. Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us