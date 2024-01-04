recall alert

Ford to recall over 100,000 F150 trucks that may roll away while parked

As of Dec. 2, Ford had registered 376 warranty reports related to broken rear axle bolts and stripped hub splines that resulted in loss of motive power or loss of park

By Gerardo Pons

A Ford F150 truck rolls off the assembly line.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of nearly 113,000 F-150 pickup trucks over concerns a rear axle hub bolt may break and potentially cause the vehicle to roll away while parked.

The recall applies to the 2021 to 2023 models of the truck "equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design," National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice from Jan 2.

According to the NHTSA, the truck's rear axle hub bolt "may fatigue and break," which can result in damage to the axle's hub splines.

recall alert Dec 28, 2023

Nearly 5 million portable blenders recalled due to laceration and fire risks

recall alert Dec 23, 2023

Tesla recalls 120,000 vehicles over potentially faulty doors that could open in a crash

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Damaged axle hub splines can cause vehicles to roll away when parked or lose drive power, which increases the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

As of Dec. 2, Ford had registered 376 warranty reports related to broken rear axle bolts and stripped hub splines that resulted in loss of motive power or loss of park, Ford said in a statement.

Though Ford is still figuring out a long-term solution, customers who experience "a clicking or rattling noise" in their trucks should engage in the electronic parking brake and take their trucks to service.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Affected customers will begin to receive a recall letter beginning January 29th, NHTSA said.

Back in October, Ford recalled over 238,000 Explorers because of a similar issue.

This article tagged under:

recall alert
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us