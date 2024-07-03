Ford sales edge 1% higher in the second quarter, led by trucks

Ford sales rose 1% during the second quarter over the year-earlier period.

Truck sales of 308,920 vehicles marked the company's best second-quarter performance for the category since 2019.

Sales of Ford electric vehicles totaled 23,957 during the second quarter, up 61%.

Ford sales rose 1% during the second quarter over the year-earlier period, led by a 5% gain in truck sales, the automaker said Wednesday.

Ford truck sales, which includes pickups and vans, totaled 308,920 vehicles during the period, the company's best second-quarter performance for the category since 2019, Ford said. Sales in its F-Series totaled 199,463 vehicles.

Sales of Ford electric vehicles totaled 23,957 during the second quarter, up 61%. The automaker said its EVs, in particular the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, are drawing new customers to the company.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.