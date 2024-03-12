Israel-Hamas War

Food charity says aid ship bound for Gaza set sail from Cyprus

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail

By The Associated Press

Parachutes drop humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

An international charity says its aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus.

Associated Press live footage showed the ship being towed out of the harbor in Cyprus.

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail Tuesday.

The shipment is a test for the opening of a sea corridor to supply aid to the territory, where hunger is spreading five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

