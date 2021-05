Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service, 16 volunteer companies and a plethora of personnel and assets from the state responded to an active wildfire in Bass River State Forest, east of the Garden State Parkway, on Sunday.

UPDATE: Video from Little Egg Harbor Township Police shows a wildfire in the Bass River State Forest. Details HERE: https://t.co/DDbW3G0Lif pic.twitter.com/NaNUobugEl — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 17, 2021

Officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Voluntary evacuations also took place. Approximately 100 homes are in the voluntary evacuation area.

No injuries have been reported.