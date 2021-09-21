New Orleans Saints

Fire, Smoke Seen on Caesars Superdome Roof Ahead of Saints' Return

New Orleans plays at New England in Week 3 and then is set to host the New York Giants in Week 4

By Kelley Ekert

New Orleans' Superdome fire
Courtesy of The New Orleans Fire Department

A fire broke out on the roof of the Caesars Superdome roof on Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans.

Black smoke was spotted billowing from the New Orleans Saints' stadium around 1:40 p.m. ET.

According to Doug Thornton, VP of stadiums for ASM Global, which manages the Superdome, the fire was started "in the gutter tub" on the roof while workers were cleaning. It appears that the fire is under control, and the building will undergo a full damage assessment.

The Saints are set to play their first home game of the season at the Superdome in Week 4 against the New York Giants. The Saints were forced to relocate to Texas after Hurricane Ida devastated the city of New Orleans, and have yet to play a game this season at the Superdome.

Before returning home, the Saints will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

