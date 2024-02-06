Findings in Biden classified documents probe expected in coming days, with no criminal charges

A long-awaited report by special counsel Robert Hur will be made public in the coming days after a year-long investigation into how classified documents found their way to President Joe Biden’s home and office, according to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

The imminent release of a public report confirms that, as expected, no criminal charges will be filed. It is unclear to what extent the report will criticize Biden or aides regarding their handling of classified material.

The Washington Post first reported that the Justice Department is set to release Hur's report shortly.

Biden advisers have privately expressed concern that Hur may clear the president of any wrongdoing but publicly declare that he was sloppy or careless in his handling of classified materials, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur the special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here