New Mexico

Evidence Ties the Son of the Suspect in the New Mexico Muslim Killings to the Crimes, Authorities Allege

Evidence allegedly tying Shaheen Syed to the murders includes cell tower data, which connect his phone to his father’s and place them both in an area close to the location where Naeem Hussain was murdered

FILE - Photo of vehicles of the Albuquerque Police Department.
AP Photo/Tim Korte

In court documents filed last week authorities say the son of the man suspected of killing at least two Muslim men in New Mexico in recent months allegedly may also have played a role in the crime.

Documents filed on Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico's office allege that Shaheen Syed, a son of Muhammad Syed, may be connected in the Aug. 5 killing of Naeem Hussain, 25, and the Nov. 7 slaying of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62.

Authorities are still investigating those cases, and Muhammad Syed has not been charged with the murders.

In response to the United State's motion, an attorney for Syed argues that the court is being asked to detain his client "based on exceedingly thin and speculative allegations that he is somehow involved with or connected to those murders."

