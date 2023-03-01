Westport

Vehicle Crashes into High School in Conn., Causes Gas Leak

Submitted Photo

A vehicle crashed into Staples High School in Westport on Wednesday morning and a gas leak was reported.

Firefighters were called to the school on North Avenue just before 8 a.m. after getting a report of a car into the building and an active gas leak.

After the incident, the building was immediately evacuated.

According to police, an adult woman inadvertently drove into the building and gas was actively leaking from a classroom kitchen.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Authorities said the gas was quickly shut off and multiple fans were used to ventilate the gas from the building.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us