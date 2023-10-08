Dolphins' Tyreek Hill penalized while attempting to toss TD ball to his mom in stands

Tyreek Hill was picked off. And his mother was ticked off.

After the Miami Dolphins star caught a pass and took it to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown, he went over to the stands to attempt to give the football to his mother, who was by the front row at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill attempted to pump fake and wave fans out of the way so he could toss the ball to his mom, but when he released the pass, a man in the front row reached out to tip and intercept it.

Tyreek wanted his TD ball to go to his Mom... took a second, but she got it! 🧡



Hill's mom and some surrounding fans began shouting at the cornerback-like fan, who then quickly gave the ball to its intended receiver.

Hill's mother took the ball, thanked the fan and returned to her seat.

Her son, however, was flagged for taunting, costing the Dolphins 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff. If the refs only knew Hill was simply trying to give a gift to his mother.

Hill reached a speed of 22.01 miles per hour on his run to the end zone, the top speed in the NFL this season, topping the 21.93 mph set by teammate De'Von Achane. The touchdown gave the Dolphins a 24-10 lead over the New York Giants in the third quarter. Hill to that point had 171 receiving yards on six catches.