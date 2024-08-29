Dell beats estimates as server sales soar 80%, riding AI wave

Dell has emerged as a top vendor for AI-oriented servers, especially those based around Nvidia chips.

Demand has skyrocketed from a handful of businesses and cloud providers that are investing billions in developing next-generation AI.

Dell said it recorded $3.1 billion of AI server sales in the quarter, up from $1.7 billion in the May quarter.

Dell reported quarterly results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations, powered by an 80% increase in server sales. The stock rose more than 5% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did for the fiscal second quarter vs. LSEG consensus estimates:

Revenue: $25.06 billion vs. $24.53 billion expected

$25.06 billion vs. $24.53 billion expected EPS: $1.89 adjusted, vs. $1.71 expected

Net income climbed 85% to $841 million, or $1.17 per share, from $455 million, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased about 9% from $22.93 billion a year ago.

Dell typically provides investors with a forecast on its analyst call. Earlier this year, the company told investors to expect revenue between $93.5 billion and $97.5 billion for the full year, up from $88.4 billion in the prior year.

Dell shares are up 48% so far this year, but have slumped 34% since the company's last report.

AI sales are in the company's Infrastructure Solutions Group, which makes servers and systems for data centers. It's the company's fastest-growing unit. Overall ISG sales rose 38% to $11.65 billion, ahead of StreetAccount expectations of $10.44 billion.

The standout in Dell's report was Servers and Networking revenue, which includes both AI-oriented servers based around GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, as well as more traditional servers for older applications. It's part of ISG.

The unit reported $7.76 billion in sales, rising 80% on an annual basis, and beating StreetAccount expectations of $6.37 billion. Dell said $3.1 billion of that was AI server sales, up from $1.7 billion in the May quarter.

Dell operating chief Jeff Clarke attributed the increase in revenue to server demand that continues to rise, and said in a statement that there was an increasing "backlog" of $3.8 billion in AI server orders that haven't been fulfilled yet. There's also a multibillion-dollar "pipeline" of AI server deals from enterprises and cloud providers that haven't been finalized.

However, Dell's storage business, also part of ISG, fell 5% to $4 billion in sales.

Dell's Client Solutions Group, which focuses on PCs and laptops, declined 4% on an annual basis to $12.41 billion in revenue. Consumer sales fell 22% to $1.86 billion, and the company's enterprise PC business was flat at $10.55 billion in sales.

Dell said that it spent $1 billion in the quarter on share repurchases and dividends.