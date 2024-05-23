New Haven

This city in Connecticut was just declared ‘Pizza Capital' of the US

By Taylor Kinzler

More than 100 Connecticut pizza makers joined community leaders and elected officials in Washington, D.C. this week to make a special proclamation.

"We are here to declare that New Haven is the Pizza Capital of the United States," said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District), a New Haven native.

Rep. DeLauro entered the statement into the congressional record on Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Those in attendance included Taste of New Haven's Colin Caplan, as well as the granddaughter of Frank Pepe, Jennifer Kelly.

"I thought of my grandparents. I thought of my mom, my aunt, my uncle, my siblings, my cousin; how we all work so hard," said Kelly, who co-owns Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. "I'm honoring them. Just like all the other pizza restaurants that are here. They honor their families. That's what it's all about."

With the declaration, Connecticut can now add "The Pizza State" to its list of titles.

