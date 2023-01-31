Florida

Florida Man Bit Head Off Pet Python During Domestic Dispute

Kevin Justin Mayorga, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of animal cruelty, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer with violence, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Cutler Bay man was arrested on animal cruelty and other charges after police said he bit the head off a pet python during a domestic dispute.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Kevin Justin Mayorga

The incident unfolded when officers responded to an apartment complex on Southwest 210th Street for a call of a domestic dispute.

The report said officers could hear the dispute between a male and a female, then heard the woman screaming and yelling "Just kick the door in!"

Mayorga was seen running behind the door then pushed it closed to prevent officers from entering, holding the woman against her will, the report said.

An officer used a Taser on Mayorga after he refused to show his hands and step out, but the Taser had no effect on him, the report said.

One officer tried to remove him but Mayorga swung an arm at the officer and hit the officer with a handcuff, causing an abrasion and swelling, the report said.

Mayorga was eventually taken into custody and later booked into jail.

The victim told officers that Mayorga had bitten the head off her pet snake, a ball python, the report said.

Officers found the snake next to the door with its head detached, the report said.

Mayorga appeared in bond court Tuesday where he was given a $15,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

FloridaMiami-Dade CountyCutler Bay
