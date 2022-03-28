Some 40 Vehicles Crash on I-81 in Pa. Amid Snow Squall Warnings

What to Know A collision involving as many as 40 vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania.

Video posted on social media shows several trucks and a number of smaller vehicles were struck and at least one ablaze. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Schuylkill County near the Minersville exit at about 11 a.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility."

A collision involving as many as 40 vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management.

An out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck spewed black smoke and orange flames into the air and an SUV struck a passenger car sending the sedan spinning, narrowly missing its driver who stood on the shoulder of Pennsylvania highway shrouded in snow and fog.

The images were captured in video uploaded to social media on Monday. Officials in northeastern Pennsylvania's Schuylkill County said a snow squall swept through Minersville around 11 a.m.

In a dramatic video posted to Facebook, people off camera can be heard yelling as the cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute. The person who posted the video did not immediately respond to requests seeking additional information.

“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident."

Early Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for parts of central Bucks and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. That warning has since expired.

Snow squalls passing through the PHILLY area this afternoon. 5-15 minute bursts of heavy snow, 40 mph gusts, visibility drops to near zero... short periods tough driving then sun comes out again! This can happen a few times today. 🥶🥶🥶all day! @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/YJ6Lxq5qHu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) March 28, 2022

Snow squall that passed through Quakertown, PA (Bucks county) around noon. These squalls have caused some major travel problems in parts of PA. More info: https://t.co/SDZY7eQB3R @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/pbpOdkmaJB — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) March 28, 2022

Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service just started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.

“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.

The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that snowy conditions were hampering the ability of firetrucks to ascend Route 901 to reach the scene.