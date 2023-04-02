1 Dead in Fiery Crash on I-95 North in New Haven, Conn.

One person has died after a fiery crash on Interstate 95 north at the Quinnipiac River Bridge in New Haven on Sunday night.

A Mazda was stopped in the right shoulder of the highway near exit 50 with a flat tire around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities believe a tractor-trailer collided with the Mazda in the right shoulder and then hit a concrete barrier before catching on fire.

After that collision, state police said the tractor-trailer traveled across four travel lanes, hit another concrete barrier and then became fully engulfed by fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Both sides of the highway were closed for hours after the crash, but have since reopened.