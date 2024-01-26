Couple delivers baby in parking lot of McDonald's and gives the sweetest nickname

Wisconsin mom Analysia Beck used to shudder when she read stories about babies being born in unusual places.

“It was my worst nightmare,” Analysia, 25, tells TODAY.com.

Then she gave birth in a McDonald’s parking lot.

“I’m still in shock,” Analysia shares, as her husband, Daniel, laughs in agreement.

"It was pretty intense," Daniel, 27, says.

At around 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, Analysia, who was 38 weeks along in her pregnancy, says she started experiencing mild contractions. Initially, she brushed them off as Braxton Hicks, also known as false labor. Analysia went back to sleep, but was jolted awake by painful contractions. Moments later, her water broke.

It was go time.

Courtesy Analysia Beck via TODAY Analysia Beck gave birth to an 8 pound, 6 ounce, boy in her car.

The couple was out the door as soon as Analysia's mother arrived to look after their children Jayce, 3, and Aubriella, 17 months. Analysia jokes that she's never seen Daniel drive so fast.

“We were in the car for like two minutes when I was like, ‘Daniel, you have to pull over, I feel like I’m sitting on the baby’s head,’” Analysia recalls. “At that point, I knew he was coming, and we weren’t going to make it the hospital.”

Daniel pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot, and called 911, while Analysia climbed into the back of their SUV. At this point, it was 3:55 a.m, and snowing hard.

“I pushed three times and he came out,” Analysia says. “The paramedic barely made it, but they were there to catch him.”

The first thing Analysia noticed was that the newborn was blue.

“I think it was because of how cold it was — snow was blowing into our car and it got on his face,” she adds. “Luckily, he was totally healthy and everything was fine. He passed all his tests at the hospital.”

Analysia and Daniel chose the name Micah for their 8 pound, 6 ounce, bundle of joy. But they’ve been calling him “Little McFlurry,” after the fast-food chain's famous ice cream dessert.

"Between the blizzard and the McDonald's, we think it's very fitting!" Analysia says.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: