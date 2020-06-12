Connecticut State Police to Provide Update on Manfredonia Case

Connecticut state Police will hold a briefing surrounding the case of Peter Manfredonia Friday morning.
Investigators will provide several updates as well as a list of charges against the double homicide suspect at Troop C headquarters at 7 a.m.
The 23-year-old is a suspect in a double murder that left Ted DeMers of Willington dead and another man seriously injured. He is also accused of a home invasion in Willington where police say he stole guns and then drove to Derby where he killed 23-year-old Nick Eisele.
Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after five-day multi-state manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. According to officials, witness descriptions and images from surveillance videos matched Manfredonia.
Manfredonia was found in the area of a Pilot truck stop on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland , according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
He was arrested without incident. shortly before 9 p.m. after he was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.