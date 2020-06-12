Connecticut State Police to Provide Update on Manfredonia Case

Connecticut state Police will hold a briefing surrounding the case of Peter Manfredonia Friday morning.

Investigators will provide several updates as well as a list of charges against the double homicide suspect at Troop C headquarters at 7 a.m.

The 23-year-old is a suspect in a double murder that left Ted DeMers of Willington dead and another man seriously injured. He is also accused of a home invasion in Willington where police say he stole guns and then drove to Derby where he killed 23-year-old Nick Eisele.

Residents in Willington said they are concerned by the lack of information provided to them during the search for murder suspect Peter Manfredonia over the weekend.

Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after five-day multi-state manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. According to officials, witness descriptions and images from surveillance videos matched Manfredonia.

Manfredonia was found in the area of a Pilot truck stop on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland , according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

He was arrested without incident. shortly before 9 p.m. after he was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.

