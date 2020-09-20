Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Tests Positive for COVID-19

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Saturday, she had said she was is in quarantine after one of her staffers, who she was in close contact with, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes said she was notified of the positive test of her staffer on Saturday.

The congresswoman said she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which are being monitored.

Hayes said she went to two urgent care centers on Saturday before getting an appointment to be tested at a third place on Sunday. She said she received her positive test result Sunday morning.

This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the 14 days.



After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning. pic.twitter.com/Yiw9yNLglU — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) September 20, 2020

Hayes said she has been to both her Connecticut and D.C. officers over the past week.

She said she will be quarantined for 14 days.

"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidelines to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," Hayes said in a statement.

The congresswoman said her Connecticut and D.C. offices will return to full remote work until further notice.