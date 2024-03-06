Comcast boosts internet speeds for customers

As the need for data increases in ever-connected households, Xfinity is ensuring customers can stream, surf, and share on a network and service they can rely on today and in the future.

“Streaming live sports, gaming, and other data-rich applications are driving Internet consumption to new heights,” said Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast. ”We have regularly increased speeds over the past two decades to provide customers with the connectivity they need to power their increasingly connected lives. And, with the potential that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will not be renewed, this year we have really leaned into boosting speeds for these customers so that they can take advantage of these new capabilities.”

Starting Wednesday, new and existing customers can take advantage of the following speed increases:

Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps

Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps

The speed increases are made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses across the country. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.

Learn more about the boost to internet speeds here.

