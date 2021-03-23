The following is some of what we know so far about the lives and the loved ones of the 10 victims killed in the Colorado supermarket shooting. This article will be updated as more information is released:

Kevin Mahoney

Kevin Mahoney, 61, had recently seen his daughter get married and was set to be a grandfather, NBC News reports. Erika Mahoney, a news director of KAZU Public Radio, wrote a touching post for her father on Twitter.

"My dad represents all things love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer," she wrote.

In another tweet, Erika said she's pregnant with a baby girl and knows her father "wants me to be strong for his granddaughter."

Teri Leiker

Teri Leiker, 51, worked at King Soopers. Allan Wooley said he used to work with her at the store where the shooting occurred, NBC affiliate 9NEWS Denver reports.

"Still in shock," Wooley said. "Everybody loved her here at the store."

Wooley also said that he participated in Special Olympics with Leiker, who competed in track and field and in skiing.

"She was funny. Always going to remember her smile and her laugh. She used to laugh a lot," Wooley said. "That’s what I’m going to miss about her. Her smile made everybody feel good inside every day when she was working.”

Rikki Olds

Rikki Olds' grandmother choked up on the phone as she described the young woman she played a large role in raising. Olds, 25, worked at the store.

“She was just a very kind and loving, bubbly person who lit up the room when she walked in,” said Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado.

9NEWS Denver reports her uncle Bob Olds remembered her as loving, hardworking, independent and self-driven.

“She hadn’t got to live life, 25 is young,” Bob Olds said. “She didn’t get to experience motherhood, marriage, any of those things. I mean it was taken from her, and I keep going back to ‘why?’”

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Suzanne Fountain was a financial counselor in the health care industry, according to The Denver Post. Friends and colleagues remembered her as “incredibly warm” and “absolutely lovely,” they told the outlet.

“She was simply a very genuine person with tons of integrity,” said Hilarie Kavanagh, owner of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder where Fountain worked since 2018. “She was always bright and incredibly warm. You could just see it in her eyes.”

In her spare time, Fountain liked to volunteer at the local musical and theatrical nonprofit, eTown Hall.

Eric Talley

Eric Talley, 51, joined the police force in Boulder in 2010 with a background that included a master’s degree in computer communications, his father said.

“At age 40, he decided he wanted to serve his community,” Homer “Shay" Talley, 74, told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas. “He left his desk job. He just wanted to serve, and that’s what he did. He just enjoyed the police family.”

Officer Talley was the first to arrive after a call about shots being fired and someone carrying a rifle, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley was “by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers" in the department.

With seven children, ages 7 to 20, Talley was a devoted father who “knew the Lord,” his father said.

“When everyone else in the parking lot was running away, he ran toward it,” Shay Talley said.

“We know where he is,” he added. “He loved his family more the anything. He wasn’t afraid of dying. He was afraid of putting them through it.”

Denny Stong

Denny Stong, who at age 20 is the youngest victim of the shooting, worked for the King Soopers supermarket chain, according to his Facebook page. He listed planes, bikes and motorcycles as some of his interests, NBC News reports.

In an apparent nod to the coronavirus pandemic, Stong updated his Facebook profile picture to say, "I can't stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker."

Neven Stanisic, 23

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Lynn Murray, 62

Jodi Waters, 65