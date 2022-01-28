Bridge Collapse

Collapsed Pittsburgh Bridge Was Rated in Poor Condition

The bridge is not among the highway and bridge projects targeted for federal funding in the state's 2021 transportation improvement program

The Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed early Friday, injuring 10 people, was in poor condition and not targeted for improvements under the federal infrastructure bill, state records show.

The Forbes Avenue bridge over Frick Park, a major artery for morning commuters heading downtown, fell hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak in town to promote his administration's $500 billion infrastructure package.

Pennsylvania is set to receive more than $327 million in federal funding for bridge repair and replacement under the infrastructure plan, with about $49 million going to "off-system," or local, bridges like the Forbes Avenue bridge.

But the bridge is not among the highway and bridge projects targeted for federal funding in the state's 2021 transportation improvement program. City officials haven’t said why the bridge, built in 1970, wasn’t placed on the list for federal infrastructure funding.

