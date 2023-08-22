Baby dead after being hit by car in Danbury, Conn. parking lot

A baby has died after being struck by a car in a condominium parking lot in Danbury Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were called to a home on Shelter Rock Road at about 2 p.m. for a reported accident involving a child, who is less than 1 year old.

Responding officers learned that the child was hit by a car in a condo complex parking lot during what appears to be an accident. They were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said they are not releasing the names of those involved out of respect for the family.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The police department's accident investigation and special victims unit is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.