CEA Urges Schools to Move All-Remote Through Mid-January

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) is urging schools in the state to move to an all-remote learning format through Mid-January amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, CEA President Jeff Leake said he is asking public school superintendents to prioritize the safety of students, teachers and staff by moving to online learning.

"We thank these superintendents for putting safety first, following the advice of health experts, and taking the wisest course of action to prevent the further spread of the virus," Leake said in a statement.

The CEA president makes the plea as many students and teachers are expected to return to the classroom Monday.

"With at least 162 Connecticut towns identified as coronavirus red zones, it's time for all public schools superintendents to follow the lead of their colleagues who have paused in-person learning until mid-January," he said.

"Minimizing community exposure, not multiplying it, will help lead the way out of this pandemic. As leaders in their communities, school superintendents owe this safety step to their students, communities, and hard-working teachers and staff," he continued.

A survey conducted by CEA and the American Federation of Teachers shows that schools are not the safest place for children of educators. More than 4,000 educators participated in the survey, according to Leake.